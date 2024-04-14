Various institutions, organisations celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti in a simple manner in Dharwad

April 14, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Belagavi

The 133rd birth anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar was celebrated by various institutions and organisations in Dharwad on Sunday.

Ambedkar Jayanti was celebrated in Karnatak University Dharwad, Karnataka Vidyavardhakh Sangha, University of Agricultural Sciences, schools and colleges and by the district administration. The celebrations were kept simple due to the election Model Code of Conduct which is in force.

Film actor Ashok called upon young researchers to shed more light on the social and economic policies of Dr. Ambedkar. He was speaking after inaugurating a seminar organised by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Research Chair at Karnatak University Dharwad.

It is very sad that leaders in all parties are busy installing statues of Dr. Ambedkar and other leaders merely for votes, but are not serious about implementing their thoughts, he said.

Cultural leaders like Basavanna and reformers like Dr. Ambedkar tried to bring equality and gave a voice to the voiceless in society. They not only discussed social evils, but also explored solutions, he said.

“Dr. Ambedkar suffered caste-based discrimination and humiliation since childhood. But he toiled hard to overcome the social handicaps and lack of opportunities. He succeeded in the face of adversity. But he was never vindictive or vengeful. He only put up a broad action plan for the country to see that other people from the deprived communities did not suffer caste-based discrimination and humiliation,” he said.

He urged youngsters not to allow vested interests to capture their minds, but to develop the habit of reading books on progressive ideas and work for the welfare of society, he said.

Vice-Chancellor K.B. Gudasi, Registrar A. Chennappa, Registrar (Evaluation) Nijalingappa Mattihal, Subhashchandra Matikar and others spoke.

Speakers paid rich tributes to the architect of the Constitution. Guests garlanded the statue of Dr. Ambedkar in front of Kala Bhavan.

Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J., Additional Deputy Commissioner Geeta C.D. and others offered floral tributes.

At the University of Agricultural Sciences, teaching and non-teaching staff and students celebrated Ambedkar Jayanti. Vice-Chancellor P.L. Patil, Registrar Jayalaxmi Raikod, retired professor Vithal Benagi and others were present.

Celebrations were held at the JSS PGRC and ITI. JSS secretary Ajit Prasad highlighted the contribution made by Dr. Ambedkar and called upon students to imbibe his preachings and strive for equality in society. Suraj Jain, Mahaveer Upadhayay and others were present.

Students and teachers of Rashtrotthana Vidyakendra also celebrated Ambedkar’s birth anniversary. A resource person gave a talk on Dr. Ambedkar. School principal Anita Rai and others were present.

A special talk on social justice was organised at the Karnataka Vidya Vardhak Sangha. Advocates Lohit Nailkar and Basava Prabhu Hosakeri spoke. Sangha president Chandrakanth Bellad, general secretary Shankar Halgatthi and others were present.