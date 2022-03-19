Various events lined up to mark International Adolescent Health Week 

To mark International Adolescent Health Week 2022, the Bangalore Adolescent Health Academy (BAHA) has organised various events in the city from March 21.

BAHA is a registered academic society comprising pediatricians interested in and providing adolescent health care in the city. To mark the week, BAHA has planned essays and posters based on most of the domains of ‘Transition’, the theme of adolescent health week this time.

The week-long observation will conclude with an online panel discussion on all the dimensions of the transition on March 26. Details can be had from Dr. Vimochana on 9449646716.