Various Dalit organisations demand internal reservation among SCs

December 06, 2022 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

After over a decade, several factions of the Dalit Sangharsh Samiti (DSS) came together on Tuesday, and demanded implementation of internal reservation among Scheduled Castes (SCs) as recommended by A.J. Sadashiva Commission.

Internal reservation among SCs was one of the fault lines among various factions of DSS and this is the first time several factions have unitedly demanded it. The convention also opposed reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) introduced by the Narendra Modi-led Union government and demanded that it be repealed immediately, among a litany of other demands.

Tuesday’s convention in National College Grounds in Bengaluru that saw massive crowds attend turning the venue into a sea of blue, was also politically significant as the convention took a strong stand against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in the run up to the Assembly polls in the State next year.

It may be mentioned here that the BJP is hoping to consolidate its support among SCs and STs and the Basavaraj Bommai-led State government recently hiked reservation for SCs from 15% to 17% and for STs from 3% to 7%. The State government is also mulling over implementing internal reservation, sources said.

Ten Dalit organisations came together on Tuesday and formed the Aikya Horata Chalana Samiti, to bring back to memory the heydays of DSS. “After decades, we have united to save our Constitution and democracy. We won’t stop here and will continue. We will forge ties with those who stand by the Constitution of India. Anybody who believes in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Buddha’s ideology can join us, but there is no space for supporters of the BJP and the RSS,” said senior leader Indhudhar Honnapura, also taking potshot at other factions who refused to join the convention.

Ramabai Anand Teltumbde, granddaughter of Dr. Ambedkar who inaugurated the convention, said the Constitution given by Dr. Ambedkar was being eroded inch-by-inch and this needs to be resisted. Justice H. N. Nagamohan Das (retd) said Dalit organisations need to stay united to make the government listen to them. “We need to come together on an ideological ground and Dr. Ambedkar’s philosophy and constitution can be that common ground that we need to preserve,” he said.

DSS leader Mavalli Shankar compared the incumbent BJP regime to Pushyamitra Shunga’s regime, “which thwarted Buddha’s revolution and drove him out of the country. Dr. Ambedkar brought back Buddha, but again the Union government is hitting back,” he said.