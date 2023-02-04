Various cultural programmes mark Maratha Day at MLIRC in Belagavi

February 04, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre (MLIRC) in Belagavi organised a series of events on Saturday as part of Maratha Day to commemorate the sacrifice of the war heroes who laid down their lives for the unity and integrity of the nation.

Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre, one of the oldest regiments of the Indian Army, was raised in 1768 and it celebrates Maratha Day every year on February 4.

The day is of historical significance as, on this day in 1670, the Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj initiated his campaign to reclaim Maratha forts seized by Mughals by launching an attack that was led by Tanaji Malusare on the Kondhana Fort, famously known today as Sinhgarh near Pune, in Maharashtra.

Historically, the capture of the fort is considered significant as it [the capture of Sinhgarh fort] led to the capture of all 23 forts held by the Mughals and the ascendancy of the Maratha empire.

Apart from commemorating the sacrifice of the war heroes by laying wreaths before memorial, various cultural programmes, followed by a Regimental Barakhana, which showcased the cultural heritage of the Maratha Regiment, were organised on Saturday.

The Regiment has carried forward a great legacy. And, it has been conferred with 52 battle honours, 12 theatre honours, 28 gallantry awards, including two Victoria Cross, five Ashoka Chakra, 31 Param Vishist Seva Medal, five Mahavir Chakra, 15 Kirti Chakra, 44 Vir Chakra, 65 Shaurya Chakra, 421 Sena Medal and an Arjun Award.

The Regiment has also exhibited its prowess in the field of sports activities wherein its sportsmen have won medals in national and international arena, including Olympics, World Championships, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, a release said.