Various communities and organisations demand top posts for their leaders

May 17, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Belagavi

Members of some community associations and other organisations in Belagavi district have demanded that their leaders be given the Chief Minister or the Deputy Chief Minister posts in the incoming Congress government in the State.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Satish Jarkiholi has said that he is not very keen on getting the Deputy Chief Minister post.

Members of the Satish Jarkiholi Abhimani Balaga said that the Congress MLA from Yamakanamaradi deserved to be Chief Minister. “The Congress high command should make him the Chief Minister someday. If he cannot be made the Chief Minister now, he should at least be made the Deputy Chief Minister,” they said.

They held placards and shouted slogans in favour of their leader. Leaders Shantappa Ankalagi, Suresh Gavannanavar, Basavaraj Dummanayak, Mushtaq Jamadar and others were present.

And, Satish Jarkiholi who spoke to journalists in Bengaluru said that he was not very keen on the Deputy Chief Minister post. “I want to accept the responsibility of a Ministry and work responsibly. That will benefit the people of the State,” he said.

“I believe there should be one Chief Minister and one Deputy Chief Minister. However, if there are multiple Deputy Chief Ministers and these posts are being distributed to leaders of various communities, then, I think I will stake claim to it,” he said.

Panchamasali demand

Members of the Zilla Panchamasali Lingayat Sanghatane have written a letter to the Congress high command to provide the Deputy Chief Minister post to a Panchamasali MLA.

Shashikant Naik, former Minister who quit the BJP to join the Congress, said that there are several Panchamasali leaders in the Congress who could be considered for the post of the Deputy Chief Minister. He said that leaders like Lakshmi Hebbalkar could be given the post of Deputy Chief Minister.

Some messages demanding the Deputy Chief Minister post for Ms. Hebbalkar are being widely shared on social media by groups of Panchamasali youth, members of Congress women’s wing and even the Zilla Nekar Sangha.