Variety of disputes can be settled at pre-litigation stage in Lok Adalats: HC judge 

Lok Adalat settles record 8.34 lakh cases, including 6.31 lakh cases at pre-litigation stage 

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 15, 2022 21:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) has created another new record in amicable resolution of disputes by putting an end to a total of 8.34 lakh cases pending in various courts as well as a large number of cases at the pre-litigation stage on a single day at the national-level Lok Adalat held on August 13.

Of the 8.34 lakh cases settled, 1.53 lakh cases were among the cases pending in courts, and the remaining 6.31 lakh cases were at pre-litigation stage before various public authorities. 

Addressing presspersons here on Monday, Justice B. Veerappa, a judge of the High Court of Karnataka and the executive chairperson of KSLSA, said that settlement of an issue at pre-litigation is very important as they have the potential to give rise to a full-fledged legal disputes before various judicial and quasi judicial fora in future.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Amicable resolution of an issue at pre-litigation stage reduces possible litigation before the courts as it is aimed at resolving the differences between the parties at its initial stage, he said.

Pointing out that certain people are misguiding the litigants that certain petty cases cannot be settled through Lok Adalat, Justice Veerappa clarified that unpaid traffic challans, non-payment of telephone, electricity, water bills, and other utility services, non-repayment of bank loans, disputes before revenue authorities, etc. come under the ambit of Lok Adalat for settlement through conciliation.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He made it clear that the provisions of the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, empowers settlement of wide variety of cases, including disputes pending before revenue authorities like tahsildar, etc. at pre-litigation stage. 

If an issue between two parties under the revenue laws before the lowest revenue authority is settled amicably then the question of the issue reaching the higher revenue authorities, the civil court, the High Court, and the Supreme Court by way of appeals does not arise, Justice Veerappa pointed out. 

In this Lok Adalat, 94,446 cases related to khata change, issuance of ID cards, pension etc. pending before the revenue authorities were amicably settled, he said. 

Due to the efforts of conciliators, 1,380 matrimonial dispute cases pending in the courts were settled and about 120  couples were reunited, he said.

A civil suit related to partition, pending in a district courts in Karwar for 42 years, was the oldest case settled.

Settlement at pre-litigation stages 

2,46,890 traffic challans settled, collected ₹14.35 crore as fine.

8,571 bank loan issues closed, ₹25.08 crore recovered. 

95,756 electricity bill issues settled, ₹13.58 crore collected.

78,716 water bill issues closed, ₹13.86 core due amount collected.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app