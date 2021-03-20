Vardhanti Mahotsava celebrated at Sri Raghavendra Swami Mutt

The 426th Vardhanti Mahotsava of Sri Raghavendra Swami at Mantralayam in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh was celebrated in a grand manner at the mutt on Saturday.

Officials of Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanams (TTD), who came from Tirumala, handed over the Seshavastram to Sri Subudhendra Tirtha Swami, the Peethadhipati of the mutt.

He carried the Seshavastram on his head in a grand procession and offered the special puja at Mulabrindavan. Later, Panchamruta Abhishekam and Rathostavam were conducted.

Officials of TTD hand over the Seshavastram during every year’s Vardhanti celebration. Several hundreds of devotees participated.