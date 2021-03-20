Karnataka

Vardhanti Mahotsava celebrated at Sri Raghavendra Swami Mutt

The Seshavastram being carried in a grand procession during the Vardhanti celebrations at Mantralayam in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The 426th Vardhanti Mahotsava of Sri Raghavendra Swami at Mantralayam in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh was celebrated in a grand manner at the mutt on Saturday.

Officials of Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanams (TTD), who came from Tirumala, handed over the Seshavastram to Sri Subudhendra Tirtha Swami, the Peethadhipati of the mutt.

He carried the Seshavastram on his head in a grand procession and offered the special puja at Mulabrindavan. Later, Panchamruta Abhishekam and Rathostavam were conducted.

Officials of TTD hand over the Seshavastram during every year’s Vardhanti celebration. Several hundreds of devotees participated.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 20, 2021 11:16:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/vardhanti-mahotsava-celebrated-at-sri-raghavendra-swami-mutt/article34120069.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY