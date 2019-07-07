Varavara Rao sent back to Yerawada jail in Pune

The Tumakuru police sent Telugu poet and writer Varavara Rao back to Yerawada jail in Pune after two days in custody here on Saturday.

He was produced before the JMFC court in Pavagada on Saturday. The Additional Civil Judge and JMFC, Bharath Yogeesh Karagudari, also granted permission to him to meet his family members on the premises of the court after Mr. Varavara Rao made an appeal to the judge.

The judge has transferred the case from Pavagada JMFC court to the Fourth Additional Session Court, Madhugiri, in Tumakuru district.

Mr. Varavara Rao met his wife, Hemalatha, daughter, Anala and other family members on the premises of the court.

Speaking to the media in Pavagada, Ms. Hemalatha complained that he was not being looked after well at Yerawada jail in Pune. He was made to sleep on the floor with just one bedsheet and a pillow.

Though he has been acquitted in all the 25 cases, the police are not taking into consideration his age and health and have unnecessarily brought him to Pavagada in connection with the naxal attack case at Venkatammanahalli in Pavagada taluk, she said.

She added that she had written to the Telangana Chief Minister stating that her husband was being unnecessarily put in jail.

Retired professor of Bangalore University Nagari Babaiah said that Mr. Varavara Rao is a teacher and a reformer who strived to reform society through his writing. It was unfortunate that he has been arrested and put in jail, he said.