Varanasi pilgrimage scheme notified

The Muzrai Department has issued a notification commencing the budgetary programme of providing financial assistance to those taking up pilgrimage to Varanasi.

Disclosing this to media persons in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle said under this scheme, 30,000 pilgrims would get financial support of ₹5,000 each for visiting Varanasi.

Soon, applications would be called from interested persons to take up pilgrimage under the scheme, the Minister said, and maintained that such a measure would go a long way in promoting temple tourism.