Vantamuri case accused welcomed with garlands, sweets upon release from prison

April 23, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

In an unseemly development, the accused in the Vantamuri case, in which a woman in her 40s was partially stripped and assaulted, who were released on bail on Monday, were given a grand welcome by their relatives. And, a video of this has gone viral.

The Kakati Police in Belagavi district had arrested 13 people in connection with the incident reported on December 11, 2023. The incident had caught the attention of the nation with the National Commission for Women taking the issue seriously.

Now, after spending four months in Hindalga Jail in Belagavi, the accused were released on conditional bail following an order from the High Court of Karnataka.

They were released from prison on Monday night and as soon as they came out, the prime accused, Basappa Nayak, and others were welcomed by their relatives and friends with garlands and sweets.

The video of the grand welcome is now being circulated on social media platforms.

