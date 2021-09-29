Vande Bharat promised for Dharwad

HUBBALLI

29 September 2021 20:38 IST

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has promised requisite steps for running Vande Bharat Express from Dharwad to Bengaluru, according to Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi.

In a press release here, Mr. Joshi has said that the Railway Minister gave this assurance during his meeting with him in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Mr. Joshi has said that he had discussions with the Railway Minister on various railway projects related to the State and urged Mr. Vaishnav to take steps to resolve pending issues pertaining to some projects.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Joshi told the Minister that Dharwad district housed prestigious medical and engineering colleges, IIT and IIIT, zonal office of the South Western Railway and launching the Vande Bharat Express will facilitate further growth of the region. On his request for a Vande Bharat train, the Minister responded positively and assured him of taking the requisite steps soon.

The first indigenous train under Vande Bharat has completed a year now. “Mr. Vaishnav said that the 100% indigenously built Vande Bharat Express is an outcome of the Atma Nirbhar initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It has been built according to global standards,” Mr. Joshi has said in the release.