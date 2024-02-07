ADVERTISEMENT

Vande Bharat Express to run between Belagavi and Pune

February 07, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The dates of the inaugural run are yet to be announced, according to Rajya Sabha member Iranna Kadadi.  | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Union government has given approval to running a Vande Bharat Express train between Belagavi and Pune, Rajya Sabha member and BJP leader Iranna Kadadi has said in a release.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has written a letter to Mr. Kadadi announcing the Railway Ministry’s decision to run the luxury fast express train between the two cities.

However, the dates of the inaugural run are yet to be announced, the MP said.

Apart from helping regular commuters, the train is expected to boost trade, tourism and ease transport of farm produce. It will also help students and patients travelling between the two States.

Mr. Kadadi also said that Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting A.S. Thakur has responded positively to his request to start AM and FM radio stations in Belagavi.

