Vande Bharat Express designer Sudhanshu Mani and ‘Moon Man of India’ Mylswamy Annadurai to headline Illuminate in Mysuru

February 07, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - MYSURU

Illuminate, a joint initiative by L&T Technology Services (LTTS) and the National Institute of Engineering (NIE), Mysuru will be launched in Mysuru on Saturday February 11 at the Karnataka State Open University convocation hall at 10.30 a.m. The event is a first-of-its-kind initiative by the company and the engineering institute. It will focus on nurturing engineering excellence among young students, engineering professionals and the wider audience.

Dr. Mylswamy Annadurai, popularly known as the ‘Moon Man of India’, and Sudhanshu Mani, who led the team of engineers that designed the Vande Bharat Express, will be the lead speakers at the inaugural edition.

Illuminate will focus on shedding new light on exciting engineering scenarios, and is visualised as a shared platform for gathering, highlighting, and showcasing technical insights from some of the leading practitioners who are reshaping the global engineering landscape.

The NIE is ranked amongst the top engineering colleges in India. It has established 14 Centres of Excellence (CoE) in collaboration with the industry and alumni to enrich research and consultancy activities for making the course curriculum more meaningful with contemporary teaching methods.

Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Board Member, LTTS said, “India has been redefining the global landscape with big-ticket infrastructure and development initiatives for the welfare of its citizens. Engineering is a key enabler for these transformative initiatives. Through our Illuminate series, we aim to draw inspiring stories of grit and brilliance from the best engineering minds in India.”

Dr. Mylswamy Annadurai is credited with driving India’s ventures to the moon (Chandrayaan-1) and Mars (Mangalyaan). He is an internationally acclaimed scientist with a career spanning over 36 years.

Sudhanshu Mani, the designing brain behind the Vande Bharat Express train, was instrumental in ensuring delivery within a short duration of about 18 months. He has had a career of 38 years with Indian Railways.