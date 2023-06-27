HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Vande Bharat’ chugs out of Dharwad

Travel time to get reduced, Joshi

June 27, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Schoolchildren traveling by the Vande Bharat train on its inaugural journey on Tuesday.

Schoolchildren traveling by the Vande Bharat train on its inaugural journey on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi having breakfast in the Vande Bharat Train after it was flagged off virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Dharwad on Tuesday. KIRAN BAKALE

Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi having breakfast in the Vande Bharat Train after it was flagged off virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Dharwad on Tuesday. KIRAN BAKALE | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi were witness to the virtual flagging off of the Vande Bharat Train by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Dharwad on Tuesday.

Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi were witness to the virtual flagging off of the Vande Bharat Train by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Dharwad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Students taking a selfie inside the Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express after it was virtually flagged off by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Dharwad district on, Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Students taking a selfie inside the Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express after it was virtually flagged off by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Dharwad district on, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The much-awaited semi speed train ‘Vande Bharat’ chugged out of platform No. 1 of Dharwad Railway Station after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged it off virtually on Tuesday morning.

The inaugural run of the train was scheduled at 10.30 a.m. while the regular run will be at 1.15 p.m. from Dharwad. The train which is projected as a blend of luxury and speed, will reach Bengaluru within seven hours.

At the formal inaugural ceremony held at Dharwad Railway Station, Governor of Karnataka Thawar Chand Gehlot expressed his happiness over the start of the semi-speed train and said that Vande Bharat is an example of what the technocrats in India can prove. He called on the youths to make India self-reliant in all sector.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said there was demand for reversing the train schedule to start it from Dharwad. However, the maintenance unit of Vande Bharat train was available only at Bengaluru at present and hence the train journey had to begin from Benglauru.

Mr. Joshi said that South Western Railway had already floated tenders inviting bids for setting up a maintenance unit in Hubballi and once the maintenance unit became functional, arrangements would be made to start Vande Bharat train from Dharwad. He said that it might take another six months for the unit to become functional.

Mr. Joshi, who travelled in the inaugural train along with Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, asked the General Manager of South Western Railway to increase the speed of the train as the doubling and electrification work on the route had been completed.

He told presspersons that in the days to come the speed of the train would be increased and once that was done the travel time between Dharwad and Bengaluru would be reduced to five hours. He also said that steps would be taken to get another Vande Bharat train from Belagavi in the days to come.

Earlier, during the inaugural run, a large number of people gathered at the railway station to celebrate the occasion. Several schoolchildren also got the chance to travel by the train.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Hubli / Roads and Rails / railway / travel and commuting / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.