Karnataka

Vandals set fire to two cars, police step up vigil

Representational file photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu
Special Correspondent Bengaluru July 21, 2022 15:48 IST
Updated: July 21, 2022 15:48 IST

The police sounded an alert and stepped up vigil after two parked cars were set on fire in separate incidents at Shanthinagar near ED office and another in Seshadripuram on Thursday.

As many as 11 were detained for allegedly setting fire to a car near ED office in Shanthinagar during a protest, a police officer said, adding that the police are checking which organisation they belong to, while efforts are on to trace the owner of the car.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, no arrests have been made in the Seshadripuram case where two bikers carrying petrol in a plastic bottle poured it on the backseat of a parked car and set fire to it before speeding away.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police are checking the CCTV footage to identify the vandals and also trying to track down the owner of the car.

Police termed the incident as an act of creating fear psychosis among the people and stepped up vigil to monitor the law and order situation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Karnataka
Bangalore
Read more...