Vandals set fire to two cars, police step up vigil

July 21, 2022 15:48 IST

As many as 11 were detained for allegedly setting fire to a car near ED office in Shanthinagar during a protest but no arrests have been made in the Seshadripuram case

The police sounded an alert and stepped up vigil after two parked cars were set on fire in separate incidents at Shanthinagar near ED office and another in Seshadripuram on Thursday.

As many as 11 were detained for allegedly setting fire to a car near ED office in Shanthinagar during a protest, a police officer said, adding that the police are checking which organisation they belong to, while efforts are on to trace the owner of the car.

However, no arrests have been made in the Seshadripuram case where two bikers carrying petrol in a plastic bottle poured it on the backseat of a parked car and set fire to it before speeding away.

The police are checking the CCTV footage to identify the vandals and also trying to track down the owner of the car.

Police termed the incident as an act of creating fear psychosis among the people and stepped up vigil to monitor the law and order situation.