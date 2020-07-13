Vandalizing of Ambedkar’s house: Dalit organisations cautioned against pointing fingers till probe concludes

Former Union Minister and BJP leader V. Srinivas Prasad has urged Dalit organisations to restrain themselves from pointing fingers till the probe taken up by Mumbai police into the vandalising of B.R. Ambedkar’s house is completed.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Monday, Mr. Prasad, who represents Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency, cautioned the organisations against politicising the issue and making politically motivated accusations.

He urged the Congress-backed Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra to take up the issue seriously and bring the guilty to book.

Mr Prasad also regretted that only Dalit organisations were voicing concern over the issue. He expected other organisations also to raise their voice against the attack.

Mr. Prasad also hit out at former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the issue of alleged corruption in the purchase of medical equipment for managing COVID-19 in the State. He wondered why Mr. Siddaramaiah, who made the allegation, is refusing to go to Vidhana Soudha and check the records for himself even after Chief Minister B.S. Yeddiyurappa’s invitation in the regard.