Vana Mahotsav launched to increase green cover across Mysuru region

July 01, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mysuru district in-charge Minister H.C. Mahadevappa and MLA Tanveer Sait planting saplings to mark the launch of Vana Mahotsav in Mysuru on Saturday.

Mysuru district in-charge Minister H.C. Mahadevappa and MLA Tanveer Sait planting saplings to mark the launch of Vana Mahotsav in Mysuru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The Forest Department has begun planting saplings across the region to mark the week-long Vana Mahotsav to increase green cover in the region.

The authorities have an ambitious programme of planting 1.43 lakh saplings in Mysuru within a week while nearly 1 lakh saplings will be planted in Kodagu and Chamarajanagar.

The green cover of Mysuru district is relatively less compared to other districts and hence the drive is expected to increase the tree and green cover. The programme was launched by planting saplings by district in-charge Minister H.C. Mahadevappa and Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait at the new DC office on Saturday.

While the Mysuru ZP will take up the planting of 1.28 lakh saplings, other departments will also take up planting of saplings to take up the total to 1.43 lakh across the district. Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra and senior Forest Department officials were present.  

In Kodagu, a similar drive was launched with planting of nearly 300 saplings at Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa College and Chief Conservator of Forests Kodagu Circle B.N.N. Murthy stressed upon the importance of increasing green cover to ensure a better environment. He said the conservation of water sources like rivers also hinged on forests and hence it was imperative to increase green cover. He said the source of any river was in forests or mountains and it was crucial to maintain the source and conserve it. An increase in green cover will also play a role in shoring up the ground water table, Mr. Murthy added.

Though it is stipulated that forests should account for 33% of the land mass, the actual cover was only 23% and this should be increased, Mr. Murthy said.

In Chamarajanagar, the district in-charge Minister K. Venkatesh launched the programme at the Badanaguppe Industrial Area and said that they have a target of planting 6 lakh saplings across the district.

