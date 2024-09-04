ADVERTISEMENT

Value of physiotherapy being recognised: Expert

Updated - September 04, 2024 07:37 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A Saravanamoorthy, senior physiotherapist, AIIMS, Delhi speaking after inaugurating the international conference on physiotherapy organised by the JSS College of Physiotherapy in Mysuru on Wednesday. JSS Mahavidyapeeta Executive Secretary C.G. Betsurmath and others were present. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Dr. A. Saravanamoorthy, Senior Physiotherapist, AIIMS, Delhi on Wednesday said the corporate world is increasingly recognising the value of physiotherapy in maintaining a healthy workforce, sedentary life disorder, postural related issues, and enhancing productivity. “By understanding and embracing this trend, we can expand the reach of our profession and make a lasting impact in new areas,” he stated.

He was speaking after inaugurating a two-day international conference on the theme “Physiotherapy current and future” organised by the JSS College of Physiotherapy here, in commemoration of its 25th anniversary.

He said our profession is not just about treating injuries; it’s about enhancing the quality of life, empowering our patients to take control of their health, and contributing to the broader goals of public health.

“By adopting this comprehensive approach, we can make a difference not only in the lives of individuals but also in society as a whole. Let us bridge the gap between ancient wisdom and modern science, ensuring that our practices are effective, inclusive, and far-reaching,” he opined.

The conference explores innovative methods and future trends in physiotherapy and brings together the researchers in various areas of physiotherapy. Eminent International and National speakers will share their expertise with more than 500 delegates attending the conference. The conference received over 150 abstracts from the participating physiotherapy researchers, academicians, clinicians, faculty, and students who will present papers and posters, the organisers said.

JSS Mahavidyapeetha executive secretary C.G. Betsurmath, Tejaswini, HoD, Department of Cardiopulmonary Sciences, Vijay Samuel Raj, HoD, Department of Sports Sciences, Kavitha Raja, principal, JSS College of Physiotherapy, and Renuka Devi, vice-principal, JSSCPT were present.

