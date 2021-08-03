‘Value-based education will ensure overall development of students’

HUBBALLI

03 August 2021 19:00 IST

The former Secretary of Public Works Department J.C. Tallur has emphasised the need for educational institutions to impart value-based education for ensuring overall personality development of students.

Delivering a special talk on “Education in India and Morality” organised as part of Dr. D.C. Pavate Foundation Lecture at Senate Hall in Karnatak University on Tuesday, Mr. Tallur said that today’s education is more focussed on earning a livelihood and not on knowledge enhancement.

He said that from the days of the British era, several commissions have been formed to improve educational standards. However, none of these commissions has laid focus on moral education, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Tallur said that eminent personalities, including Mahatma Gandhi, were always for incorporating moral values in education. However, their suggestions have so far not been fully incorporated in the education system. Spirituality and morality should be taught to children to facilitate their overall personality development, he said.

Vice-Chancellor of Karnatak University K.B. Gudasi said that the education system of the British era stressed on making one ready for a job. He said that now a comprehensive change has been introduced in the education system through the new National Education Policy. Under the new policy, students have freedom to choose a subject of their interest and focus more on research and development, he said.

Prof. Gudasi added that the new education policy will bring in drastic change in the education sector and make India more strong and vibrant. Recalling the contributions of Dr. Pavate, he called upon students and faculty members to make efforts to take the university to newer heights.

Registrar K.T. Hanumanthappa, Registrar (Evaluation) H. Nagaraj and senior faculty members and officials were present.