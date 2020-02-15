Valuables destroyed after LPG blast in bakery

Valuables worth over ₹25 lakh were destroyed following a blast triggered by leaking LPG in a bakery in Sakleshpur town on Friday afternoon. The fire broke out in Iyengar’s Bakery around noon and it spread to neighbouring shops. The owner and employees at the bakery ran out of the shop and escaped unhurt.

The local people called up the Fire and Emergency Services. Tension prevailed in the area as people feared that the fire could spread to another bakery, a hotel and a bank nearby. As a precautionary measure, all business establishments pulled down shutters. The petrol bunk located a few metres away stopped its operations to avoid any untoward incident. Fire tenders reached the spot and put off the blazee after two hours. Fire tenders were called in from Belur and Hassan.

Assistant Commissioner Girish Nandan and senior police officers camped at the spot till the operation fire ended. Later, H.K.Kumaraswamy, MLA, also visited the spot.