Valmikis adopt resolution in favour of Satish Jarkiholi as next Chief Minister

The Zilla Valmiki Samaj adopted a resolution in favour of Minister Satish Jarkiholi as the next Chief Minister in Belagavi on Sunday.

The samaj organised the district community conference and also an event to felicitate meritorious students from the Valmiki Bedar Nayak community.

Samaj district unit president Rajshekar Talwar told reporters that such a resolution was adopted.

Earlier, slogans were raised in favour of the Public Works Minister.

A community leader Vasantrao Pawar from Maharashtra said that it is time that a leader from the community like Satish Jarkiholi became the Chief Minister.

“He is not just our leader. He is a leader of all backward classes and deprived communities. It is time that he become the Chief Minister. I think we will all get the good news soon,” he said.

Several people raised slogans like, Satish Jarkiholi the next CM.

Congress MP Priyanka Jarkiholi, who is the Minister’s daughter, distributed awards.

