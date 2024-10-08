ADVERTISEMENT

Valmikis adopt resolution in favour of Satish Jarkiholi as next Chief Minister

Published - October 08, 2024 07:16 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Chikkodi MP Priyanka Jarkiholi interacting with guests at a ceremony to felicitate meritorious students from the Valmiki- Bedar-Nayak community in Belagavi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

The Zilla Valmiki Samaj adopted a resolution in favour of Minister Satish Jarkiholi as the next Chief Minister in Belagavi on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The samaj organised the district community conference and also an event to felicitate meritorious students from the Valmiki Bedar Nayak community.

Samaj district unit president Rajshekar Talwar told reporters that such a resolution was adopted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, slogans were raised in favour of the Public Works Minister.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A community leader Vasantrao Pawar from Maharashtra said that it is time that a leader from the community like Satish Jarkiholi became the Chief Minister.

“He is not just our leader. He is a leader of all backward classes and deprived communities. It is time that he become the Chief Minister. I think we will all get the good news soon,” he said.

Several people raised slogans like, Satish Jarkiholi the next CM.

Congress MP Priyanka Jarkiholi, who is the Minister’s daughter, distributed awards.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US