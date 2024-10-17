Valmiki statue to come up on DC office premises in Mysuru

The foundation stone was laid here on Thursday for the installation of a statue of poet and saint Maharishi Valmiki on the premises of the deputy commissioner’s office here.

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa, accompanied by Tanveer Sait, G.T. Deve Gowda, K. Harish Gowda, Anil Chikkamadu, T.S. Srivatsa, MLAs, C.N. Manje Gowda, MLC, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, performed the ‘guddali puja’ for the project on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti.

Later, speaking to reporters, Dr. Mahadevappa said the cost of the project of installing the statue is estimated around ₹1.50 crore. The statue will be unveiled at the next Valmiki Jayanti celebrations. On the occasion, the statue of former Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs will also be unveiled on the same premises.

The demand for installing the statue of Valmiki was long-pending and the same has been fulfilled with the ground-breaking ceremony on the occasion of the jayanti celebrations, he added.

