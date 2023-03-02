Valmiki seers should open educational institutions and IAS-IPS coaching centres, says Satish Jarkiholi

March 02, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - YADGIR

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Satish Jarkiholi has requested the seers of Valmiki guru peetha to open education institutions and coaching centres to provide better education and coaching to students of the community appearing for Civil Services examinations like IAS, IPS and IFS.

He was inaugurating a Maharshi Valmiki Temple at Magdampur village in Gurmitkal taluk of Yadgir district on Thursday.

People of the Valmiki community should provide education to their children to ensure their educational growth. The government has increased reservation from 4% to 7%. And, people should make use of it properly. Otherwise, there will be no use of having reservation, he said.

He strongly advocated the need for abandoning the path of superstition and avoid spending money in the name of various rituals.

“Instead, spend money for higher education and that will take anyone to the heights of knowledge and courage. You should follow the way of Budha, Basava, Ambedkar, Valmiki, Periyar, Savitri Bai Phule and Sahu Maharaj to bring changes within you just as these people preached equality and education for all. If you get education, you will make changes by providing education to others,” he said.

Members of Legislative Assembly Naganagowda Kandkur, Narasimha Nayak and Raja Venkatappa Naik also spoke. They lauded Sri Prasannanand Swamiji of Rajanahalli Peetha for staging dharna for 257 days at Freedom Park in Bengaluru to get reservation for Valmiki community increased.

Sri Varadaneshwar Swamiji, Sri Sanjayakumar Swamiji, Sri Shantaveera Murugharajendra Swamiji, Sri Shivanand Swamiji, Mareppa Naik, Devendra Nath Nad and others were present.