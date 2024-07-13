GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Valmiki scam happened under Siddaramaiah’s nose: Joshi

Published - July 13, 2024 10:14 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Pralhad Joshi

Pralhad Joshi | Photo Credit: ANI

Alleging that the Valmiki Development Corporation scam had taken place under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s nose, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi has demanded the CM’s resignation.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Saturday, he alleged that crores of rupees of the corporation were diverted illegally and both the CM and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar were very well aware of this.

“The Congress government is a 100% corrupt government. The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government had indulged in rampant corruption with the support of the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Rahul Gandhi and the Congress high command,” he alleged.

Mr. Joshi said that during the Telengana Assembly election, they had highlighted illegal transfer of crores of rupees from Karnataka to Telengana to which the Congress had objected. Now they (BJP) stand vindicated on the issue, he said.

Public money from the corporation was withdrawn illegally stacked in gunny bags and transported. After the raid by Enforcement Directorate, everything had been exposed, he said, adding that according to information available with him, the illegal transfer of money had taken place on a percentage basis and Mr. Siddaramaiah was directly responsible for it.

