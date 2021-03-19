Valmiki Naik, former BJP MLA, passes away

He had won against Priyank Kharge from Chittapur Assembly constituency in 2009

Valmiki Naik, one-time BJP MLA from Chittapur reserve Assembly constituency, died of cardiac arrest in Kalaburagi on Friday morning. He was 75.

He is survived by wife, two sons, and four daughters.

Mr. Naik developed sudden chest pain during morning walk. He was rushed to Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, where he was declared brought dead.

His body has been shifted to his native Wadi where it will be kept for public viewing. The last rites will be performed on Saturday noon.

In 1999, he contested from Shahabad reserve constituency against Baburao Chavan and was defeated. In 2008, he contested senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge but lost. He won against Congress leader Priyank Kharge from Chittapur Assembly constituency in the 2009 byelections.

Mr. Naik was an employee of ACC cement factory at Wadi. He began his political career by contesting in the Mandal panchayat elections at Wadi in 1986-87.

Minister for Animal Husbandry Prabhu Chavan condoled the passing of Mr. Naik. In a release, Mr. Chavan said Mr. Naik’s death was a big loss to the Banjara community.

His concern towards labourers and working sector people was remarkable. His contribution to the society will always remain in the heart of the thousands, Mr. Chavan said.