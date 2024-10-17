Key to resolving the problems of the backward classes lay in political interventions, says Mahadevappa

District in charge Minister H.C. Mahadevappa paid tributes to poet and saint Valmiki to mark his Jayanti celebrations, and said that Ramayana was reflective of the culture of India and its people.

He said the values enshrined in the epic were eternal and held relevance for all times. The Minister said Maharishi Valmiki was not only a poet but a source of inspiration for writers and litterateurs.

He said it is pertinent to note that not every country in the world has generated epic and India along with ancient Greece and Roman empire are the only countries that could boast of it.

Referring to the condition of Valmiki community members, the Minister bemoaned that many were abandoning agriculture and agro-related professions and selling their land. However, the key to resolving the problems of the backward classes including the Valmiki community members lay in political interventions and hence the government has allocated ₹9,000 crore for their collective growth in this year’s Budget.

Mr. Mahadevappa said the State government was committed to the comprehensive development of the backward classes and those who historically suffered exploitation and injustice.

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Deve Gowda said the values and morals enshrined in the epic Ramayana held universal and eternal relevance.

A foundation stone was also laid for the installation of a statue of Maharishi Valmiki. N.K. Lolakshi, director, Kuvempu Institute of Kannada Studies, who was the keynote speaker, said that Ramayana enshrined social and humanitarian values and hence Valmiki was described as poet among poets.

The dignitaries also felicitated Lavanya, a student belonging to Valmiki community and who had scored the highest marks in the SSLC examination, she was awarded ₹1 lakh as prize. Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayatri, Superintendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhan, and others were present.