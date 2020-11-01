Karnataka

Valmiki Jayanti celebrated in Yadgir

Staff Reporter YADGIR 01 November 2020 02:13 IST
Updated: 01 November 2020 02:13 IST

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti was celebrated in Yadgir and Raichur on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioners of both districts R. Ragapriya and R Venkatesh Kumar inaugurated the programme by paying floral tributes to the portrait of Maharishi Valmiki. They said that the achievement of Maharshi Valmiki, who wrote Ramayana, was considerable and a guide for the younger generation. Dr. Ragapriya said saints had taught about the path one all should follow to bring change in society.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Karnataka
Karnataka
Read more...