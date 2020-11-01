Valmiki Jayanti celebrated in Yadgir

YADGIR

01 November 2020 02:13 IST

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti was celebrated in Yadgir and Raichur on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioners of both districts R. Ragapriya and R Venkatesh Kumar inaugurated the programme by paying floral tributes to the portrait of Maharishi Valmiki. They said that the achievement of Maharshi Valmiki, who wrote Ramayana, was considerable and a guide for the younger generation. Dr. Ragapriya said saints had taught about the path one all should follow to bring change in society.

