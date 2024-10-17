Valmiki Jayanti celebrated in Yadgir, Raichur

Various programmes were organised to mark Valmiki Jayanti in Yadgir and Raichur districts on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The portrait of Valmiki was carried in colourful processions which were led by folk troupes in both the districts.

Congress MLA Channareddy Patil Tunnur said that Maharshi Valmiki wrote the Ramayana, a holy book of the Hindus, and gave preference to education. “The life of Maharshi Valmiki is a model for all,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bhagya Dhore, who delivered a special lecture, said that a syllabus about Valmiki should be included in school textbooks to take the message of his life to the next generation.

Yadgir CMC president Lalita Anpur and Deputy Commissioner Susheela B. also spoke.

In Raichur, Congress MP G. Kumar Naik, MLA Shivaraj Patil and other elected representatives garlanded the statue of Maharshi Valmiki.

They appealed to the general public to follow Valmiki’s ideals. Deputy Commissioner Nitish K. and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.