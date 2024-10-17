GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Valmiki Jayanti celebrated in Yadgir, Raichur

Published - October 17, 2024 07:53 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau
Dignitaries taking part in the Valmiki Jayanti celebrations in Yadgir on Thursday.

Dignitaries taking part in the Valmiki Jayanti celebrations in Yadgir on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Various programmes were organised to mark Valmiki Jayanti in Yadgir and Raichur districts on Thursday.

The portrait of Valmiki was carried in colourful processions which were led by folk troupes in both the districts.

Valmiki Jayanti celebrations under way in Raichur on Thursday.

Valmiki Jayanti celebrations under way in Raichur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Congress MLA Channareddy Patil Tunnur said that Maharshi Valmiki wrote the Ramayana, a holy book of the Hindus, and gave preference to education. “The life of Maharshi Valmiki is a model for all,” he said.

Bhagya Dhore, who delivered a special lecture, said that a syllabus about Valmiki should be included in school textbooks to take the message of his life to the next generation.

Yadgir CMC president Lalita Anpur and Deputy Commissioner Susheela B. also spoke.

In Raichur, Congress MP G. Kumar Naik, MLA Shivaraj Patil and other elected representatives garlanded the statue of Maharshi Valmiki.

They appealed to the general public to follow Valmiki’s ideals. Deputy Commissioner Nitish K. and others were present.

