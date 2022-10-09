Glowing tributes were paid to Maharshi Valmiki on the occasion of his Jayanthi celebrations at Kalamandira in Mysuru on Sunday. MLAs G T Deve Gowda, L Nagendra and Tanveer Sait, MLC D. Thimmaiah, Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham and a host of other dignitaries participated in the programme. Floral tributes were offered to a portrait of Valmiki.
Valmiki Jayanthi celebrated in Mysuru
