Karnataka

Valmiki Jayanthi celebrated in Mysuru

Foral tributes being offered to a portrait of Maharshi Valmiki as part of his Jayanti celebrations at Kalamandira in Mysuru on Sunday.

Foral tributes being offered to a portrait of Maharshi Valmiki as part of his Jayanti celebrations at Kalamandira in Mysuru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Glowing tributes were paid to Maharshi Valmiki on the occasion of his Jayanthi celebrations at Kalamandira in Mysuru on Sunday. MLAs G T Deve Gowda, L Nagendra and Tanveer Sait, MLC D. Thimmaiah, Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham and a host of other dignitaries participated in the programme. Floral tributes were offered to a portrait of Valmiki.


Oct 9, 2022

