Valmiki corporation scam: Uproar in House as Opposition accuses govt. of ignoring charges against former Minister Nagendra

The Opposition BJP-JD(S) members commenced a dharna in the well of the Legislative Assembly on Thursday interrupting the reply of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to the debate on financial irregularities in Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation, accusing the government of “deliberately ignoring” the charges made by the corporation’s deceased accounts superintendent Chandrashekhar in his death note against the then Minister B. Nagendra.

A stalemate gripped the House as the Opposition members refused to withdraw their protest to allow the Chief Minister’s reply, finally forcing Speaker U.T. Khader to adjourn the House for the day. Acrimonious scenes were witnessed in the Council too.

Trouble began in the Assembly when Mr. Siddaramaiah, during his reply, said that the deceased’s wife had filed a complaint only against officials based on the death note in which her husband had accused three officials, including the chief manager of a bank. Following this, an FIR had been lodged against three officials, he said. He refuted the allegation of the Opposition that the police had not included the name of Mr. Nagendra and corporation chairman Basanagouda Daddal in the FIR though the complainant had referred to it.

‘Conspiracy by govt.’

The Opposition then rushed to the well of the House to stage a dharna against what it called “a conspiracy by the government” to protect the former Minister and the chairman. The Opposition accused the government of trying to “suppress facts” in the death note of Chandrashekhar, who committed suicide in connection with financial irregularities in the corporation.

Though Mr. Siddaramaiah urged the Opposition members to allow him to complete his reply, they alleged that the premise of his reply was wrong and indicated the government’s intention to cover up the irregularities.

Mr. Khader adjourned the House for sometime as the Opposition members resorted to a vociferous protest, indulging slogan shouting. However, the Speaker adjourned the House for the day as the members continued their protest when they reassembled.

Earlier, the Chief Minister asserted that he would remain committed to the cause of SC/ST welfare till his death and that there was no need for him to learn from the Opposition.

Stating that it was the Congress government led by himself that had brought in the law necessitating the mandatory earmarking of funds proportionate to the population of SC/STs for their welfare in 2013, Mr. Siddaramaiah listed various pro-Dalit programmes introduced by his government.

BJP hold protest

Meanwhile, the BJP staged a protest in Freedom Park in Bengaluru seeking resignation of the Chief Minister before the commencement of the legislature session on Thursday. Soon after the Legislature Houses were adjourned, the BJP-JD(S) legislators held a protest on the premises of Vidhana Soudha demanding that Mr. Siddaramaiah immediately quit.

Later addressing a press conference, BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra asserted that the Opposition parties would not withdraw their protest till the Chief Minister quits. Referring to the Enforcement Directorate’s statement that the funds diverted from the corporation were used for Lok Sabha polls, Mr. Vijayendra alleged that Mr. Siddaramaiah, who claims to be the champion of oppressed sections, was actually meting out injustice to them by allowing diversion of funds meant for their welfare.