GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Valmiki corporation scam: ED raid on former minister B. Nagendra, and Corporation Chairman and Congress MLA Basanagouda Daddal

The ED raids come a day after the two MLAs were questioned in connection with the scam by the SIT

Updated - July 10, 2024 11:25 am IST

Published - July 10, 2024 11:06 am IST - Bengaluru/Kalaburagi

The Hindu Bureau
The ED is searching the Ballari residence of Congress MLA B. Nagendra, who resigned as minister for Scheduled Tribes Welfare on June 6 in connection with the alleged scam in the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation where funds up to ₹88 crore were allegedly embezzled. The raid took place on July 10, 2024.

The ED is searching the Ballari residence of Congress MLA B. Nagendra, who resigned as minister for Scheduled Tribes Welfare on June 6 in connection with the alleged scam in the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation where funds up to ₹88 crore were allegedly embezzled. The raid took place on July 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) simultaneously searched over 20 premises linked to accused and suspects in the alleged scam at the State-run Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation where funds up to ₹88 crore were allegedly embezzled.

They are searching premises linked to two ruling Congress MLAs — Ballari Rural MLA B. Nagendra, who resigned as minister for Scheduled Tribes Welfare on June 6 in connection with the alleged scam, and Raichur Rural MLA Basanagouda Daddal, who is Chairman of the corporation. 

The ED raids come a day after Mr. Nagendra and Mr. Daddal, were questioned in connection with the scam by the SIT, on July 9. Till date, the SIT has arrested 11 persons and seized ₹14.5 crore in connection with the alleged scam.

Scam in Valmiki corporation in Karnataka

Others raided by the ED include key accused J. J. Padmanabh, Managing Director of the corporation, Parashuram, an accountant at the corporation, three employees of the Union Bank of India, M. G. Road branch in Bengaluru where the alleged money laundering happened. The ED has taken security cover from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for the raids and not the Karnataka State Police. ED officials knocked on the doors of those raided as early as 3.30 a.m., sources said.

ED is searching three residences of Mr. Nagendra — two in Bengaluru and one in Ballari city, Mr. Daddal’s residence in Raichur, his room in the Legislator’s Home in Bengaluru, the corporation’s head office in Vasanth Nagar, Bengaluru, apart from residences of the other accused. 

ED searched the residence of Congress MLA Basanagouda Daddal in Raichur in connection with the alleged scam in the State-run Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation where funds up to ₹88 crore were allegedly embezzled, on July 10, 2024.

ED searched the residence of Congress MLA Basanagouda Daddal in Raichur in connection with the alleged scam in the State-run Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation where funds up to ₹88 crore were allegedly embezzled, on July 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

Mr. Nagendra and Mr. Daddal were present at their residences during the raids, and were questioned by ED officials, sources said.

The scam came to light when the corporation’s accounts superintendent P. Chandrashekharan ended his life on May 26. In a note, he alleged illegal transfer of money from the corporation to various accounts. The Mumbai-headquartered Union Bank of India, in its complaint to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had alleged embezzlement of funds amounting to ₹88 crore.

ED is the third agency probing the alleged scam apart from a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the State Government and the CBI. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / corruption & bribery

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.