Valmiki corporation scam: 16 kg gold, ₹2.5 crore cash seized from accused

In a breakthrough in the investigation into the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation scam, the Special Investigation Team seized 16 kg gold and ₹2.5 crore from two accused persons.

Top SIT sources told PTI on Saturday that the raid was recently carried out, and 15 kg of gold was found in Satyanarayana Varma’s house. Varma also confessed that he had purchased the ultra-luxury Lamborghini car with the money obtained from the crime.

SIT sources said one kg of gold was found from Kaki Srinivas Rao.

Both were arrested earlier this month as the investigation intensified.

This apart, ₹2.5 crore cash was also recovered from a builder, whom Varma had allegedly paid to purchase a luxurious flat. “The builder was contacted, and he immediately returned the amount, which has been seized,” the sources added.

Valmiki Corporation scam is said to involve about ₹187.33 crore, where the money kept in different accounts, including ₹40 crore in the government treasury, was diverted towards the Union Bank of India’s M.G. Road branch.

Of the ₹187.33 crore, ₹88.63 crore was illegally transferred to at least 217 different bank accounts in Telangana, including 18 firms.

Former Minister B. Nagendra, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, is in judicial custody in connection with the case.

The scam came to light after the Accounts Superintendent of the Corporation Chandrasekharan P. died by suicide.

In his suicide note, he had explained in detail how the money was transferred and the role of the corporation and the bank officials in the scam.

The opposition BJP has accused the ruling Congress of being involved in the scam. They have alleged that the transfer of money could not have happened without the knowledge of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The Chief Minister has rubbished the allegation and said he had no information about it.

