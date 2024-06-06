Valmiki corporation fraud: Karnataka Minister B. Nagendra resigns

Karnataka’s Scheduled Tribes Welfare, Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister B. Nagendra on Thursday tendered his resignation, amid allegations of the illegal transfer of money from the State-run Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited.

The four-time MLA from Ballari Rural constituency is the first Minister to quit in the State government led by Siddaramaiah. The government came to power a year ago.

Mr. Nagendra announced his resignation at a press conference at the State Secretariat. “I am resigning as per my conscience, and to ensure an impartial probe into the financial irregularities in the corporation as reported in the media for the last 10 days,” he said.

He added that he resigned to avoid any embarrassment to the State government and the Chief Minister. “There is no pressure on me to quit either from the Chief Minister or Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar,” Mr Nagendra said.

Later, Mr Nagendra met Mr. Siddaramaiah and submitted his resignation letter.

BJP’s pressure

Earlier on Thursday, the BJP took out a march from the State Secretariat to the Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, seeking resignation of the Chief Minister and Mr. Nagendra, for the alleged financial fraud in the corporation. The BJP has also demanded a probe by the CBI into the scam.

According to Home Minister G. Parameshwara, the CBI has taken up a probe into the alleged illegal diversion of money from the State-run corporation. Last week, Mumbai-headquartered Union Bank of India filed a complaint with the CBI alleging the embezzlement of public money of the corporation, involving its M.G. Road branch in Bengaluru. The bank has suspended three officials.

On June 5, Mr. Parameshwara said that the State Cabinet will decide on handing over the case to the CBI, covering the State government Departments linked to the case, once it gets a formal request from the Central agency.

The corporation had filed an FIR against top officials of the Union Bank of India alleging embezzlement to the tune of ₹88 crore, which prompted the State government to order a probe by the SIT.

The alleged fraud was exposed when the corporation’s accounts superintendent Chandrasekharan P. was found dead on May 26. In a note, he alleged the illegal transfer of money from the corporation to various accounts, allegedly belonging to IT companies and a Hyderabad-based cooperative bank.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Shivakumar had said: “The Home Minister and I had a discussion with Mr. Nagendra. He is not involved in the scam. He has offered to resign in order to uphold the dignity of the party and the government.”

Arrests so far

On June 4, the SIT arrested the chairman of a cooperative society from his hometown in Telangana. Officials identified the accused as Satyanarayana. Earlier, the SIT had arrested the former managing director of the corporation J.B. Padmanabh and accountant Parushurama G. for allegedly misappropriating funds.

