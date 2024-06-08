Valmiki corpn. scam: Sharan Prakash Patil denies any role in destruction of evidence

Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development Sharan Prakash Patil on Saturday rejected all accusations against him in connection with the Karnataka Valmiki Development Corporation’s financial scam, saying he was ready for any probe over the alleged meeting at his office at Vikasa Soudha over destruction of evidence with regard to the alleged scam.

B. Nagendra resigned as Minister for Scheduled Tribes Welfare after the scam broke out. The State government has set up a Special Investigation Team while the CBI is investigating the case following a request by the Union Bank of India.

“Since the election code of conduct was in force I did not come to my office at Vikasa Soudha on May 24, 2024. There is an accusation that I held a meeting with corporation chairman Basavaraj Daddal and others at Vikasa Soudha office in Bengaluru on May 24 and destroyed evidence. I didn’t even come to my office that day,” the Minister maintained.

Dr. Patil termed the accusations against him as false and malicious, and asserted that as a Minister he interacted with people who came to meet me from different parts of the State and that he could not check the antecedents of every person... Let them check the CCTV footage if there was any meeting as alleged.”

An FIR has been filed against top Union Bank of India officials over the alleged embezzlement of ₹87 crore.

The alleged fraud was exposed when the corporation’s accounts superintendent Chandrashekharan P. ended his life on May 26, 2024.

In a note, he alleged illegal transfer of money from the corporation to various accounts, allegedly belonging to IT companies and a Hyderabad-based cooperative bank.

