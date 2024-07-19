Valmiki corpn. scam: If anyone has to resign, it is Nirmala Sitharaman as banks come under her, says CM

Launching a counter-attack on the BJP-JD (S) combine that has been demanding his resignation over financial irregularities in Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd., Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday argued that if anyone has to resign over it, then it has to be Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, as the national bank through which the irregularities took place came under the Union Finance Ministry.

The Chief Minister made this argument both inside the Legislative Assembly and also at a press conference which he addressed later.

“The Opposition and ED [Enforcement Directorate] are only trying to sully my image and defame my government by unnecessarily blaming me. I am no way connected with the decision-making process of the corporation as it does not come under the portfolios being held by me,” he maintained.

“I am not saying that irregularities have not taken place in the corporation. But we will take strict action against whoever is involved in these irregularities after the completion of the ongoing probe,” he said at the press conference.

What the bank said

He argued that even the Union Bank, in its complaint before the CBI, had blamed its own officials as responsible for embezzlement of funds as they had failed to verify the authenticity and identity with respect to several issues, including the change in mobile number and email ID. It would have been possible to avert the diversion of funds if the bank staff were vigilant, he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the corporation managing director had the power to withdraw money from its official account in the bank without his permission.

“They have to inform the Finance Department later. But without the knowledge of the Finance Department, they have gone ahead with the diversion. Though they were supposed to get an approval for an action plan, they have come out with a fabricated resolution from the board on the action plan, though the board did not meet,” he alleged.

But the ED was trying to tarnish his image by forcing those arrested in the case to blame him and the Deputy Chief Minister, he alleged.

Previous scams

Pointing out that similar financial irregularities had taken place during the erstwhile BJP regimes, he wondered why the ED did not conduct a suo motu probe then.

“There were irregularities to the tune of ₹87 crore in the Bhovi Development Corporation that had been raised by the then BJP MLA Gulihatti Shekhar himself. But the then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai did not quit. About ₹47 crore from the revolving funds of APMC was embezzled when the B. S. Yediyurappa was the Chief Minister and Mr. Bommai was in-charge Minister for APMCs. But none of them quit. A sum of over ₹47 crore was siphoned off in the Devaraj Urs Truck Terminal when Mr. Bommai was the Chief Minister and B. Sriramulu was Transport Minister,” he said, ridiculing the BJP for demanding his resignation now.

21 previous scams

Pointing out that there were 21 scams that had occurred during the erstwhile BJP regime and being probed now, he said action would be taken against the guilty as soon as he got the inquiry reports. Pointing out that a Special Investigation Team (SIT), comprising the State police, was probing the irregularities in the corporation, he said he had full faith in the SIT.

He also maintained that of the about ₹89 crore that had been embezzled, ₹85 crore was in the process of recovery. This included ₹ 34.25 crore in cash that had already been recovered and another ₹46 crore which had been diverted to an account in a cooperative bank had been frozen.

Corporations told to return funds to treasury

As a precautionary measure now, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed all such corporations in the State to return their funds to the State treasury. He said the government would release the required quantum of funds as and when necessary when they come out with action plans for the works to be taken up by them.