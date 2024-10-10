Valmiki community delegation seeks additional funds to make up for money lost in irregularities

A delegation of legislators and leaders from the Valmiki community that met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah here on Wednesday urged him to release additional funds to the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation to make up for money lost owing to alleged financial irregularities so that poor beneficiaries would not suffer due to shortage of funds.

The community leaders, who were led by Valmiki Gurupeetha seer Prasannanandapuri Swami, expressed concern that financial irregularities would come in the way of providing benefits to poor people, including small and marginal farmers. They appealed to the Chief Minister to initiate measures to ensure that the irregularities in the corporation did not affect the beneficiaries. They also hailed the measures taken by the government against those responsible for irregularities.

The Chief Minister responded positively to their request by saying that he would soon call a meeting of officials concerned to take steps as per their suggestion.

