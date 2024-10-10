GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Valmiki community delegation seeks additional funds to make up for money lost in irregularities

Published - October 10, 2024 05:26 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah receiving a memorandum from Valmiki community leaders in Bengaluru on Wednesday. 

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah receiving a memorandum from Valmiki community leaders in Bengaluru on Wednesday.  | Photo Credit:

A delegation of legislators and leaders from the Valmiki community that met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah here on Wednesday urged him to release additional funds to the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation to make up for money lost owing to alleged financial irregularities so that poor beneficiaries would not suffer due to shortage of funds.

The community leaders, who were led by Valmiki Gurupeetha seer Prasannanandapuri Swami, expressed concern that financial irregularities would come in the way of providing benefits to poor people, including small and marginal farmers. They appealed to the Chief Minister to initiate measures to ensure that the irregularities in the corporation did not affect the beneficiaries. They also hailed the measures taken by the government against those responsible for irregularities.

The Chief Minister responded positively to their request by saying that he would soon call a meeting of officials concerned to take steps as per their suggestion.

Published - October 10, 2024 05:26 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.