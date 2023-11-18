Valedictory function of Joint Basic Phase Training held in Belagavi

November 18, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Belagavi

The valedictory function of Joint Basic Phase Training (JBPT) was held at the Airmen Training School (ATS), Belagavi, on Saturday.

This marked the successful culmination of 20 weeks of Medical Assistant training. The training of this batch had commenced on 3 July 2023. These trainees would be proceeding to Medical Training Centre, Bengaluru, for their trade phase professional training.

Group Captain Y.K. Dixit, Station Commander, ATS, was chief guest and presented trophies to the meritorious trainees. Aircraftman (Under Training) Arun Kumar was adjudged ‘Best in General Service Training‘, Aircraftman (Under Training) P. Kranthi Med Asst as ‘Best in Academics’, and Aircraftman (Under Training) Arun Kumar Med. Asst. was adjudged as ‘Overall First in Order of Merit’.

The chief guest complimented the trainees for their impeccable turnout and emphasised the vital role of medical personnel towards the operational preparedness of the Indian Air Force. He urged them to keep on striving for excellence in all endeavours besides keeping themselves abreast with the emerging technological advancement, said a release.

