HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Valedictory function of Joint Basic Phase Training held in Belagavi

November 18, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Medical assistant trainees of IAF at the valedictory function of Joint Basic Phase Training at Airmen Training School in Belagavi on Saturday.

Medical assistant trainees of IAF at the valedictory function of Joint Basic Phase Training at Airmen Training School in Belagavi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The valedictory function of Joint Basic Phase Training (JBPT) was held at the Airmen Training School (ATS), Belagavi, on Saturday.

This marked the successful culmination of 20 weeks of Medical Assistant training. The training of this batch had commenced on 3 July 2023. These trainees would be proceeding to Medical Training Centre, Bengaluru, for their trade phase professional training.

Group Captain Y.K. Dixit, Station Commander, ATS, was chief guest and presented trophies to the meritorious trainees. Aircraftman (Under Training) Arun Kumar was adjudged ‘Best in General Service Training‘, Aircraftman (Under Training) P. Kranthi Med Asst as ‘Best in Academics’, and Aircraftman (Under Training) Arun Kumar Med. Asst. was adjudged as ‘Overall First in Order of Merit’.

The chief guest complimented the trainees for their impeccable turnout and emphasised the vital role of medical personnel towards the operational preparedness of the Indian Air Force. He urged them to keep on striving for excellence in all endeavours besides keeping themselves abreast with the emerging technological advancement, said a release.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Belgaum / medical education

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.