Valedictory function of helicopter pilot training course held

June 16, 2023 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

To mark the successful completion of flying training, a valedictory function of 209 Helicopter Pilot Training Course was held at 112 Helicopter Unit, Air Force Station, Yelahanka. The ceremony marked the culmination of six months of intense training at 112 Helicopter Unit. Total nine trainee officers including three officers of BSF and ITBP, graduated as helicopter pilot.

Air Commodore M.K. Yadav, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station, Yelahanka, was the Reviewing Officer. In his address, he emphasised the need to attain professional excellence. He also exhorted young officers to keep themselves abreast with latest technological advancements, to keep pace with the challenging demands of military aviation and ensure operational readiness of their platforms in respective services.

