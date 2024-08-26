Vajra Siri theatre festival in Dharwad from Aug. 31

Dharwad-based Abhinaya Bharati Ranga Samsthe is organising a three-day theatre festival in memory of educationist Na Vajra Kumar in Dharwad from August 31.

Speaking to presspersons in Dharwad on Monday, coordinator of Abhinaya Bharati Arvind Kulkarni said that the theatre festival titled Vajra Siri will be organised at Srujana Ranga Mandir in Dharwad.

Secretary of Janata Shikshana Samiti Ajit Prasad will inaugurate the theatre festival at 6 p.m. on August 31.

He said that on the inaugural day, a play, Na Tukaram Alla, directed by Sripati Manjabailu, will be staged by the Abhinaya Bharati troupe.

On September 1, a play, Kanive Hadu, directed by Sripad Bhat, will be staged by the troupe from Natana Payana Repertory. Actor and theatre personality Mandya Ramesh will inaugurate the play at 6 p.m.

Mr. Kulkarni said that on September 2, a play, Basingabala, directed by Zakir Nadaf, will be staged by Ranga Aradhana Samskruthika Sanghatane troupe at 6 p.m.

He has appealed to theatre enthusiasts to encourage the artistes by watching the plays.