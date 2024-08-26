GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vajra Siri theatre festival in Dharwad from Aug. 31

Abhinaya Bharati Ranga Samsthe is organising the three-day theatre festival

Published - August 26, 2024 09:47 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Dharwad-based Abhinaya Bharati Ranga Samsthe is organising a three-day theatre festival in memory of educationist Na Vajra Kumar in Dharwad from August 31.

Speaking to presspersons in Dharwad on Monday, coordinator of Abhinaya Bharati Arvind Kulkarni said that the theatre festival titled Vajra Siri will be organised at Srujana Ranga Mandir in Dharwad.

Secretary of Janata Shikshana Samiti Ajit Prasad will inaugurate the theatre festival at 6 p.m. on August 31.

He said that on the inaugural day, a play, Na Tukaram Alla, directed by Sripati Manjabailu, will be staged by the Abhinaya Bharati troupe.

On September 1, a play, Kanive Hadu, directed by Sripad Bhat, will be staged by the troupe from Natana Payana Repertory. Actor and theatre personality Mandya Ramesh will inaugurate the play at 6 p.m.

Mr. Kulkarni said that on September 2, a play, Basingabala, directed by Zakir Nadaf, will be staged by Ranga Aradhana Samskruthika Sanghatane troupe at 6 p.m.

He has appealed to theatre enthusiasts to encourage the artistes by watching the plays.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.