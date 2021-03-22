Vairamudi Utsava: Passes for locals over COVID-19 curbs

MYSURU

22 March 2021 20:24 IST

The Mandya district administration is gearing up for a simple Vairamudi Utsava at Melkote amidst the increasing trend of COVID-19.

The event has been confined only to the locals with a bar on the entry of inter-State and inter-district devotees into the temple besides curbs imposed on the devotees from taluks within Mandya district as a measure to control the pandemic by avoiding crowding.

At a meeting in Mandya on Monday, which was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Aswathi, it was decided to distribute passes to only local devotees for participating in the rituals to prevent the entry of others into the temple town.

Advertising

Advertising

The entire temple area and its surrounding would be barricaded and the locals had been told to carry their ID cards compulsorily with passes to get the entry.

As many as 650 police officers and personnel would be on duty at the town for the security and crowd management.

Superintendent of Police S. Ashwini said the devotees are supposed to follow the COVID-19 guidelines and the passes are being issued in view of restricted entry into the temple.

The Vairamudi Utsav rituals as part of the grand spectacle commenced on March 19 and the “Kiritadharana Mahotsava” where the precious diamond-studded Vairamudi crown will be adorned on the idol of Lord Cheluvanarayana Swamy will be held on March 24. The Brahmotsava will be held on March 31.