‘Vairamudi Utsava’ held amidst COVID-19 curbs

MYSURU

24 March 2021 23:16 IST

Only local devotees were allowed to witness the procession of Cheluvanarayana Swamy’s idol

The annual Vairamudi Kireetadharana Mahotsava of Lord Sri Cheluvanarayana Swamy was held at Melkote in Mandya district on Wednesday evening amidst curbs on large gatherings over COVID-19 spike in the State and also in neighbouring States.

The grand utsava was limited to the devotees of the temple town in Pandavapura taluk as the Mandya district administration had barred devotees from other districts and other States from participating in the event as a measure to contain the pandemic.

Theevent usually attract lakhs of devotees from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and also from various other districts in the State. The rituals got off to a start from March 19.

Advertising

Advertising

As a precaution, the administration decided to limit the entry during the event only to the local priests and local devotees, issuing passes and deploying tight police security.

The idol of Cheluvanarayana Swamy, adorned with the diamond-studded Vairamudi crown, was taken in a procession along the streets with the priests and devotees chanting hymns. The idols of Goddess Sridevi and Bhudevi were also taken out in the procession.

Minister in-charge of Mandya district Narayana Gowda witnessed the utsava along with the district officials. Earlier, the ornaments, including the crown, were brought to the temple from the district treasury and handed over to the temple authorities in the presence of the Minister and Deputy Commissioner Aswathi. Thereafter, after the puja at the temple, the utsava commenced with most participants wearing masks.

Mr. Gowda said “I have prayed to the Lord to eliminate the pandemic and help us celebrate the religious event in a grand manner next year.”