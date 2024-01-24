‘Vairamudi Brahmotsava’ at Melkote from March 16

January 24, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - MYSURU

Anticipating a large congregation of devotees at Melukote, the district administration has been asked to make elaborate preparations for the ensuing Vairamudi Brahmotsavam that begins on March 16 at Melukote. The Brahmotsava will conclude on March 28 as ‘Kireetadharana’ and Vairamudi Utsava has been scheduled on March 21.

In view of Vairamudi Utsava, Minister in charge of Mandya district N. Cheluvarayaswamy chaired a meeting in Mandya on Wednesday and gave necessary directions to the district administration and officials.

There should not be any dearth in arrangements and ensure necessary and basic facilities to devotees, he instructed.

While asking the officials to repair roads in Melukote, he said parking arrangements have to be proper in view of the rush and arrival of devotees from various places.

The Minister instructed for starting the works in the temple town while promising to get the funds released from the government.

Take up work as suggested by the local MLA, he said.

MLA Darshan Puttanaiah said parking facilities must be adequate with the land identified for the facility properly levelled for parking causing no inconvenience to devotees.

More KSRTC buses must run to bring devotees to Melukote, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Kumara said 140 KSRTC buses will ply to Melkote from Mandya and other taluk centers during the festivities. Ten buses will be plying for free carrying passengers from the parking facility to the temple to ease the congestion.