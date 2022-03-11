‘Vairamudi Brahmotsava’ at Melkote: 10 lakh devotees expected

CM to participate on March 14 and lay foundation stones for various development works; ‘Kiritadharana’ on the same day

CM to participate on March 14 and lay foundation stones for various development works; ‘Kiritadharana’ on the same day

Over 10 lakh people are expected to witness Vairamudi Brahmotsava at Sri Cheluvanarayanaswamy Temple in Melkote as the festivities have been planned on a grand scale this year, C.S. Puttaraju, MLA, Melkote, said today.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will participate in the festivities on March 14 and offer bagina at Dalvoy lake besides offering puja at the temple. He will also lay foundation stones for various development works in Melkote, according to Mr. Puttaraju.

He told a press conference that the Chief Minister will also be inaugurating the works that have been completed.

Mr. Puttaraju said the Chief Minister and the Minister in charge of Mandya district have provided all assistance for ensuring grand Vairamudi Brahmotsava this year.

All arrangements are being made for the devotees. The Deputy Commissioner and other officers have been assigned the tasks..

The teppotsavam to be held on March 18 will be very special this year, he added.

The Vairamudi Utsav rituals commenced on March 9 and the “Kiritadharana Mahotsava” where the diamond-studded Vairamudi crown will be adorned on the idol of Lord Cheluvanarayana Swamy will be held on March 14 between 8.30 p.m. and 3.30 a.m.

Special rituals are being held every day from March 9 and the utsava concludes on March 21.

In hte last two years, the Brahmotsava was a low-key affair over COVID-19. The event was confined only to the locals with a bar on the entry of inter-State and inter-district devotees into the temple besides curbs imposed on the devotees from taluks within Mandya district as a measure to control the pandemic.