‘Vairamudi Brahmotsav to be low key’

The outbreak of COVID-19 has cast its shadow over the Vairamudi Brahmotsav, scheduled at Melkote in Mandya district from March 28 to April 4
The Shatagopa Ramanujakuta Trust at Melkote on Sunday requested devotees from neighbouring States not to visit Melkote for the utsav this year.
According to the Mandya district administration, the utsav will be a low-key affair this year.
“The utsav will not be cancelled as it has historical and religious significance. It will be held in a simple manner. The decision will be taken in the last week of March,” M.V. Venkatesh, Deputy Commissioner, said here on Sunday.
