Vaikunta Ekadashi: Devotees throng temples

January 02, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees at Sri Lakshmi Venkataramanaswamy temple on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadashi in Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Devotees thronged temples across Mysuru city on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadashi.

The temples, especially those dedicated to Lord Venkateshwara and Yoga Narasimhaswamy, saw heavy rush since morning with the devotees standing in long queues for the ‘darshan’ of the deities.

Rituals and pujas began in the early hours and ‘Vaikunta Dwara’ was created at most temples. The devotees entered the temples through the ‘Swarga Mantapa’ for offering their prayers.

A large number of devotees lined up at Sri Lakshmi Venkataramaswamy Temple in V.V. Mohalla. The temple was specially decorated and the police personnel had been deployed around it to control the crowds. Devotees get ‘prasadam’ at the temple. The temple also witnessed heavy rush on Sunday on the occasion of New Year.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and his wife Anitha Kumaraswamy, who were in the city, visited the Sri Lakshmi Venkataramaswamy Temple and offered their prayers.

The Vaikunta Ekadashi puja was performed at Sri Yoga Narasimhaswamy Temple in Vijayanagar, where ‘ladoos’ were distributed to the devotees on Sunday on the occasion of New Year.

The ISKCON Temple in Jayanagar also witnessed rush on the occasion. Devotees entered the temple through ‘Vaikunta Dwara’ for the darshan of the lord. Lord Venkateshwara Temple on the premises of Sri Ganapathi Sachchidananda Ashram was specially decorated on the occasion and devotees witnessed rituals that began as early as 5 am.

