Vaijnath Patil laid to rest with full State honours

The former Minister and president of the Hyderabad Karnataka Horata Samiti Vaijnath Patil, who passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday, was laid to rest with full State honours at his farm in Chincholli town in Kalaburagi district at about 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Vaijnath Patil breathed his last early on Saturday morning in the private hospital where he was undergoing treatment for age-related illness.

His mortal remains were flown to Kalaburagi on Saturday evening.

The body was kept first at his residence before being taken to the Hindi Prachar Sabha for public viewing, from where it was carried to Chincholli town for the last rites.

On Sunday morning, the body was kept for public viewing at his residence in Chincholli.

It was then shifted to a convention hall for public homage before being taken in a procession in a decorated carriage around the town in the afternoon. Vaijnath Patil’s mortal remains wrapped in the Tricolour were given the gun salute by the District Armed Reserve Police and were buried in a grave in his farm according to the Veerashaiva system.

The last rites were performed by his elder son Vikram Patil. His family members and relatives were present.

Religious heads, including Channaveer Shivacharya of Harkud Math of Bidar, Karuneshwar Swami of Kanchal Math and Guru Nanjeshwar Swami of Bharatnoor Math, participated. Minister for Animal Husbandry Prabhu Chavan, Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav, Bidar MP Bhagwant Khuba, the former Ministers Eshwar Khandre, Sunil Vallyapur and Sharanabasappa Dharshanapur and other political leaders from the region also paid homage to the departed leader.

Thousands of people from the surrounding villages who came to witness the funeral broke into tears.