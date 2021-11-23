Vaidyashri Award for two doctors

HUBBALLI

23 November 2021 23:19 IST

District Surgeon of Haveri Parameshwarappa Havanur and senior paediatrician from Dharwad Rajan Deshpande have been selected for the Vaidyashri Award instituted by Haveri Kala Spandana.

Addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Tuesday, president of Haveri Kala Spandana Marthandappa Katti said that the senior doctors have been chosen for this year’s award considering their service to the field of medicine.

A committee comprising eminent physicians Satyanarayan Mastmanavar, Shivakumar Uppal, V.B. Nitali and K.R. Ramesh chose the two doctors for the award, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The award instituted in the memory of Mouneshappa Katti, carries a cash reward of ₹1 lakh. The award money will be shared between the doctors, he said.

Mr. Katti said that Dr. Havanur has been working towards spreading awareness about tuberculosis by visiting remote villages in North Karnataka. Dr. Havanur’s contribution towards ensuring timely treatment to children suffering from tuberculosis is commendable, he said.

Dr. Deshpande has been working in the field of malnutrition among children and has treated over 600 children in villages and slums. He has also conducted research on malnutrition and submitted it to the government, he said.

The award presentation will be held in Dharwad in the second week of December.